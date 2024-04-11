New website to help Michigan business owners

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity have teamed up to launch a new website offering information and support for business owners in the state.

The name of the website is Michigan Business Roadmap and it provides resources and links to help business owners ensure they are successful, in compliance with state laws and regulations, and protected against business scams and identity theft.

The Michigan Business Roadmap can be accessed at michigan.gov/businessroadmap.