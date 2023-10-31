Mount Bohemia is in the running for best ski resort in North America

For the sixth year in a row the all-natural snow mountain was nominated by USA Today for its 10 best ski resorts in the nation. The program recognizes ten top ski resorts, as voted on by USA Today Readers, from a list of 20 nominations hand-picked by industry experts.

Lonie Glieberman said quote “It is an honor for Bohemia to be continually recognized by USA Today’s 10 best. It’s a testament that our vibe is unlike anyplace else.” end quote.

Mount Bohemia is best known as a destination for extreme skiers. It’s the only midwestern restort to make USA Today’s 10 best list.

To vote for Mount Bohemia, visit Mount Bohemia – Extreme Skiing – Upper Peninsula of Michigan (mtbohemia.com)