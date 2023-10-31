Ishpeming’s Carnegie Library is offering free Covid-19 test kits

The library is working in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to provide greater access to Covid-19 test kits. MDHHS provides free test kits to libraries throughout Michigan and the Ishpeming Library is pleased to be joining the effort as a distribution site.

The kits are first come first serve and are available at the front desk during open hours. Patrons are asked to take one kit per person and up to five per household. Library administrators ask that if you are feeling unwell to please call ahead of time to arrange a curbside pickup.

For more information about the free Covid-19 test kits please call the Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library at (906)-486-4381.