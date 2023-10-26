NMU presents “The Witching Hour”

A Halloween concert, hosted by Northern Michigan Artist Discovery (Nomad) will take place at 8:00 p.m. Saturday, October 28 ath the Northern Center’s Grand Ballrooms. Artists include California-based indie surf rock band Spooky Mansion, supporting act hip-hop R&B twin sisters Aint Afraid from Detroit, and Passed Out Curbside, an indie alternative band from Marquette.

Prizes will be awarded for costumes and a photo booth is available for dressed attendees. Nomad will also have information tables set up outside of the event.

Nomad is a campus club run by NMU students passionate about the Marquette music scene. It’s goal is to bring up-and-coming musical talent to NMU, exposing the campus, Marquette and U.P. communities to new music.

