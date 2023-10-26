Kalamazoo Man Charged with Possessing a Machine Gun

23 hours ago Selena Potila

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced the unsealing of an indictment charging 31 year old Juwara Jawan Compton, Jr. of Kalamazoo with possesing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment alleges that on September 2, Compton, a previously convicted felon, possessed a glock .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine. A separate count charges that the same firearm also had a conversion device that made the weapon into a machine gun.

For more visit our Youtube page:

Kalamazoo Man Charged with Possessing a Machine Gun – YouTube

Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Local Jewelry designer creates new fundraiser pendants

6 mins ago Selena Potila

Attorney General Nessel informs victims of U of M data breach

14 mins ago Selena Potila

Trick or Treating Safety Tips for this Halloween

1 hour ago Alexis Baumann

NMU presents “The Witching Hour”

23 hours ago Selena Potila

Invasive Species Identified Damaging Michigan Fir Trees

23 hours ago Selena Potila

Michigan to Receive Millions in LIHEAP Funding

23 hours ago Jessica Potila

You may have missed

Local Jewelry designer creates new fundraiser pendants

6 mins ago Selena Potila

Attorney General Nessel informs victims of U of M data breach

14 mins ago Selena Potila

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs bill to lower chemotherapy health care costs

26 mins ago Selena Potila

Dad Cafe Coming to the Keewenaw

29 mins ago Jessica Potila

1,000 birds collide with a building in Chicago

42 mins ago Brendan Lane