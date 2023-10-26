Kalamazoo Man Charged with Possessing a Machine Gun

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced the unsealing of an indictment charging 31 year old Juwara Jawan Compton, Jr. of Kalamazoo with possesing a machine gun and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment alleges that on September 2, Compton, a previously convicted felon, possessed a glock .40 caliber pistol with an extended magazine. A separate count charges that the same firearm also had a conversion device that made the weapon into a machine gun.

