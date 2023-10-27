UPAWS’ Spooky $13 Cat Special

Today (10/27) and tomorrow, Saturday, October 28th, 2023, UPAWS will be continuing their $13 cat adoption event.

For just that low price of $13, any cat aged 6 months or older will be available. The perfect cat of your choosing will come spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Ann Brownell, UPAWS’ Community Outreach Coordinator stated, “Halloween is the purr–fect time to adopt a new furry friend. Cats make great companions, and this is an amazing opportunity to give a loving pet a second chance.”

This spook–tacular sale won’t last long, your last chance is tomorrow from 11am to 4pm, and no appointment is necessary for cat adoptions. Just come on in and find your next best friend.

Look at available cats online here: Home – Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (upaws.org)