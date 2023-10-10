Marqueetown to debut at the Fresh Coast Film Festival

A new documentary about the historic Nordic and Delft theaters will debut at the Fresh Coast Film Festival.

Written and directed by Joseph Beyer and Jordan Anderson, Marqueetown follows the story of a local man, Bernie Rosendahl’s crusade to restore the historic arthouse, the Nordic, to it’s former glory. The project hopes to shine attention on the last remaining single screen theaters in Michigan, the Nordic and the Delft.

“Marqueetown” to Premiere at North Coast Film Festival – YouTube