Negaunee, Escanaba Share U.P. Division 1 Girls Tennis Crown

Marquette, MI- The 2023 MHSAA U.P. Division 1 Girls Tennis Finals were held in Marquette, Wednesday. With Escanaba and Negaunee sharing the championship with 16 points each. The two teams dominated the singles and doubles brackets, having 6 winners combined in the 8 competitions.

Escanaba was led by #1 singles champion, Sophia Derkos, who won all three of her matches as well as all six sets. The Eskymos also were victorious in the #1 doubles and #4 doubles bracket. As top seeds Natalie Williams/Sam Manninen and Danni Hughes/Carly Bowden went unbeaten to collect 3 points each.

For the other co-champion, Negaunee, Rheana Nelson won the #3 singles in upset fashion. Nelson upset #1 seed Escanaba’s Sam Korpi in straight sets in the finals. Top seed Madalynn Peters took home the number 4 singles crown. In addition, the Miners won the #3 doubles courtesy of Autumn Ring & Alyssa Borlace.

Westwood finished in third place only two points behind the co-champions. The Patriots won both the #2 singles and #2 doubles, courtesy of Samantha Ruby and Nolia Dawson/Kaylin Doney respectively.

The event in Marquette Wednesday, marked the end of the season for girls’ tennis in the U.P for this year. Below is the complete standings for the event.

1. Escanaba 16

1. Negaunee 16

3. Westwood 14

4. Marquette 4

5. Gladstone 2

5. Kingsford 2

6. Menominee 1