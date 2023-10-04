Northern Michigan University Athletics Schedule

Cross Country: Lewis Crossover

10/7 @ 10:45AM

Northern Michigan will be participating in the Lewis Crossover this Saturday, October 7. Hosted in Lewis, Illinois, NMU has had its fair share of success running this season. They began the year with a first place team finish at the Northwood Invite, and finished 12th out of 38 schools at the Roy Griak Invitational on September 22. With a week off, a refreshed Wildcats team should be in the mix this weekend.

Football: @ Davenport

10/7 @ 2PM

The Wildcats, still searching for their first win of the season, got obliterated last weekend against Ferris St., the top ranking team in DII Football. Davenport is a team that first-year head coach Shane Richardson explained is ‘not much different’. With that being said, he hopes to flip the script against the Panthers.

Men’s Soccer: vs. Parkside

10/6 @ 3PM

After five straight heartbreaking losses, coach Alex Fatovic appeared irate at Tuesday’s presser. He remained confident in his game plan, and denied needing any form of change in terms of execution. To his defense, their defense has been excellent. He believes that the defense can keep them in any game, and NMU fans await the offensive breakout performance that is long overdue.

Women’s Soccer: @ Michigan Tech

10/6 @ 7PM

After recording their fifth and sixth shutouts against #13 Grand Valley St. and Davenport respectively, the Wildcat Women are looking to record #7 of the year against the biggest rivalry in the GLIAC. Having held national ranking status as low as #13, NMU appears on the right track to recapture top 25 honors. This game means more to both teams than their records or rankings. Look for MTU to keep it competitive the entire game.

Volleyball: vs. Parkside, vs. Purdue Northwest

10/6 @ 6:30PM

10/7 @ 3:30PM

The Wildcats’ Volleyball team appears to be making a stride. After starting the season with a 2-10 record, NMU has won two of their previous three matches, including against Michigan Tech, their sworn enemies. A rivalry that coach Mike Lozier described as similar to Michigan vs. Ohio St. football. The Wildcats can be expected to be highly competitive in both of their matches this weekend.