Northern & Tech hit the road this weekend

Both Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan’s football teams will travel out of state this weekend to play non-conference opponents. The Huskies square off against Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa at 2:00 PM Saturday. While their U.P rivals head south to Illinois to take on Quincy University, also at 2:00 PM.

Although the season is quite young, the two programs have started the year in totally different directions. Tech is 2-0 to start the season while Northern is 0-3. For the Wildcats they’ve struggled to put points on the board, as they are averaging less than 12 points per game. This week will not be any easier for NMU as they face a Quincy side who’s outscored their opponents 138-0 over the last two weeks. As for Tech, they will face a Peacocks team who’s won their last two games in convincing fashion.

Both teams are in their first year under new regimes, with Dan Mettlach in his first year with the Huskies and Shane Richardson in his first year in Marquette. This weekend will be the final tune up before the GLIAC conference play gauntlet starts next week.