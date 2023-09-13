Rodger’s retirement would “shock” Saleh

New York, NY- New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, doesn’t expect quarterback Aaron Rodgers to retire after suffering a torn Achilles tendon on Monday. He told reporters Wednesday, “I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out.”

On August 1, Rodgers signed a two-year, $75 million contract with the Jets. However, he only played four snaps against the Buffalo Bills, Monday night, before going down with the injury. Currently there is no specific plan in place for Rodgers’ surgery, according to Saleh, but he believes the 4x NFL MVP will remain “connected” to the Jets and backup quarterback Zach Wilson as the season progresses.

Rodger’s injury is massive blow to the Jets season outlook. Entering the season New York had the 7th best odds to win the Super Bowl. At the time of this writing, the Jets currently have the 18th best odds to win the Super Bowl at 65-1.

New York will hand the keys to third year quarterback Zach Wilson, who they drafted 2nd overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.