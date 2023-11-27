Highschool and college football highlights Nov. 25-26

10 hours ago Selena Potila

The Menominee Maroons (11-3) fall short this weekend to the Lumen Christi Titans (12-1) for the division 7 State Championship title. Four quarters of sound football. Both teams did a excellent job moving the ball down the field, with the game scoring 64 points in all. The Maroons led 30-27 in the fourth until the Titans punched one last touchdown in, leaving the Yoopers with four minutes left to try and make something happen. But the titans defense was prepared and forced Menominee to turn the ball over on downs too finish the game, 34-30.

