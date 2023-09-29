Lions embarrass Packers at Lambeau, after another slow start by Green Bay

Thursday night the Green Bay Packers hosted the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. In what was billed a must-see game between two NFC North rivals, turned out to be a blow out by halftime. Despite Green Bay scoring 17 points in the second half, the Lions never let them fully get back in the game and won 34-20, improving to 3-1 a quarter of the way through the season. While the green & gold fall back to .500 at 2-2.

After falling behind 3-0 early in the first stanza, Detroit would go on to score 27 unanswered points and led 27-3 at the half. Detroit in the first 30 minutes didn’t just dominate on the scoreboard they also outclassed Green Bay in the box score as well. Dan Campbell’s side outgained Green Bay 284 yards to 21. It was the Lions highest-scoring first half against the Packers in the rivalries 188-game history, according to ESPN.

These slow starts by the cheeseheads are becoming a common occurrence to their fans. As they trailed 17-0 to the Saints at the half last week, however they came back to win that game. But that would not be the case, Thursday night, as Detroit picked up their 4th straight win over the Packers.

The lions were led offensively by running back David Montgomery. The Iowa State product rushed for 121 yards and found the end zone three times. Montgomery, who previously played Green Bay 7 times before, as a member of the Chicago Bears. Collected one more touchdown Thursday, than in those seven previous games combined.

Detroit hasn’t won a division title since 1993 (then NFC Central), but with the victory Thursday night, are now the clear-cut favorites to win the division crown. As for the Packers, serious questions remain about the team moving forward in life post Aaron Rodgers.