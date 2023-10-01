Wildcats Lose by 75 Points at Ferris State

BIG RAPIDS, Mich.- In their first GLIAC match of the 2023 season, Northern Michigan Football lost 78-3 to Ferris State’s Bulldogs. NMU remains winless through five games in head coach Shane Richardson’s first season with the team. The Bulldogs improve to 3-1 on the year.

Ferris St. combined for 55 first half points, including a 27-0 lead after the first quarter. They were able to comfortably use four different ball throwers, 14 rushers, and. seven different receivers. With comfort comes experimentation, and that’s the level of comfort the GLIAC’s best had.

On the NMU side, Mariano Valenti struggled, Tyquan Cox regressed and no receiver established themselves. The most amount of catches a Wildcats wideout had was two, with Cox leading the team in receiving yards with a not-so-whopping 21.

The Wildcats will look to move on from their gruesome game on Saturday, October 7 against Davenport. It will be the third and final game of NMU’s three-game roadtrip.wi