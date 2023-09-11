MSU Suspends Mel Tucker after alleged sexual harassment

EAST LANSING– Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker was suspended without pay on Sunday by the university, while they conduct an investigation into a sexual harassment claim against the fourth-year coach. The sexual harassment case claims that Tucker sexually harassed Brenda Tracy, a nationally known sexual assault prevention advocate who had been brought in by Tucker multiple times to speak to the Spartans football team.

According to USA Today, Tracy filed a complaint with the Michigan State Title IX office, due to a phone call that took place on April 28, 2022. In which, Tucker made sexual comments about Tracy and masturbated during a phone call. In his statement to the Title XI investigator, Tucker acknowledged the sexual acts on the call but claimed they were consensual.

On Sunday, Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Heller announced that Michigan State assistant coach Harlon Barnett will serve as interim head coach for the time being. While former head coach Mark Dantonio will return as an associate head coach.

Tucker is less than two years removed from being given a 10-year, $95 million contract by MSU. The outcome of this investigation could cost Tucker the $77-plus million he’s still owed by the University.

This is another bad case of P.R for Michigan State, who are still recovering from the Larry Nassar Scandal which costed the university $500 million.