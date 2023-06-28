THE SALVATION ARMY OF MARQUETTE COUNTY IS SELECTED AS ONE OF 100 LOWE’S HOMETOWNS COMMUNITY IMPACT PROJECTS

MARQUETTE – Lowe’s, the home improvement retailer, has announced that The Salvation Army of Marquette County is one of the 100 community projects selected for this year’s Lowe’s Hometowns program. Launched in 2022, Lowe’s Hometowns is a five-year, $100 million commitment to rebuild and revitalize community spaces across the country.

As part of this program, The Salvation Army Ishpeming Community Center building will undergo renovations, including upgrades to the gym, dining facilities, food pantry, recreation areas, and kitchen. The goal is to create a fun and engaging space for teens in the area and throughout the county. The grant from Lowe’s, combined with internal Salvation Army grants, will provide over $340,000 for facility improvements and program start-up costs. Captain Doug Winters, U.P. Regional Coordinator, expressed gratitude for Lowe’s partnership and investment in making this project possible.

The project will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by the end of 2023. This year’s Lowe’s Hometowns projects were chosen from 94 communities across 41 states and Washington, D.C. Each project addresses specific needs of the community, such as housing, community centers, outdoor spaces, and facilities for first responders and veterans. Lowe’s will provide grants to support physical improvements that will enable local organizations to continue making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Lowe’s red vest associates, who are passionate about giving back to their communities, play a vital role in supporting the Lowe’s Hometowns projects. Nonprofits and community members are invited to share their project stories in need of support. Lowe’s is partnering with The Salvation Army of Marquette County, local Lowe’s associates, construction professionals, and impact partner Points of Light to complete this particular project.

For more information on this year’s projects, you can visit Lowes.com/hometowns and follow the hashtag #LowesHometowns on social media.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army is an evangelical Christian organization that has been providing assistance to those in need since 1865. They offer a wide range of social services, serving nearly 33 million Americans each year. Their services include providing food for the hungry, aiding disaster victims, assisting the disabled, reaching out to the elderly and ill, offering clothing and shelter to the homeless, and creating opportunities for underprivileged children.

The Salvation Army has been serving the communities of Marquette, Schoolcraft, Alger, and Delta counties since 1889. They operate various programs locally, such as food pantries, lunch feeding programs, kids programming, casework for families in need, and Emergency Disaster Services. They also organize seasonal initiatives like distributing backpacks and school supplies, running a Christmas Toy Shop, and providing Christmas Baskets.

If anyone requires assistance, they can contact The Salvation Army at 906-226-2241 in Marquette and Alger Counties, and at (906) 786-0590 in Delta and Schoolcraft counties. Donations to support their mission can be made online at www.SAmarquette.org or saescanaba.org. The Salvation Army tracks the level of need across the country through the Human Needs Index, which can be found at HumanNeedsIndex.org.