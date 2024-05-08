Houghton County Sheriff Executes Warrant on Hancock Apartment, Recovers Stolen Property and Methamphetamine

Houghton County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man in connection to felony larceny at the Copper Country Mall, and crystal methamphetamine distribution. In April the Houghton County Sheriff’s office opened an investigation into a felony larceny complaint at the Copper Country all in Portage Township. Yesterday the sheriff’s office searched a Quincy Street apartment in Hancock.

The search warrant found evidence of stolen items from numerous businesses in Houghton and Portage Township. During the search officers also discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine and evidence of drug distribution. The male subject has been lodged in the Houghton County jail. Houghton County sheriff continues the investigation and will seek additional charges.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Hancock police department, Michigan state police, and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement team.

Businesses or individuals located at the mall with additional information are asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Those who believe the missing retail property may have been recovered can also contact the department for more information. Contact the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office at 906 – 482 – 0055.