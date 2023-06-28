Fireworks and Parades: Your Keweenaw Guide to July Fourth

KEWEENAW – If you’re looking for Fourth of July celebrations in the Keweenaw area, there are several options to choose from. Here are some highlights:

Hubbell: The Hubbell Fire Department organizes family-friendly activities starting with a parade at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy a delicious lunch at noon, watch the sports program at 1 p.m., and don’t forget to purchase 50/50 tickets before the drawing. You can also take a hike to Hungarian Falls nearby.

Gay: In Gay, Michigan, start your day with the Gay Fire Department Auxiliary’s Bazaar and Sale at the Community Hall in the morning. Then, join the fun-filled Gay Parade at 2 p.m. Explore the historic ruins of the Mohawk Mining Company Stamp Mill or grab a drink at the iconic Gay Bar before heading to neighboring communities for fireworks.

Mohawk: Mohawk-Fulton celebrations are focused on kids. The day begins with the Kids Parade at 10 a.m., followed by fun games in Mohawk Park. Make sure to enjoy hot dogs or burgers for a classic Independence Day meal before continuing your holiday adventures.

Eagle Harbor: This charming harbor town kicks off the day with a parade at 9:30 a.m. Take in the views of the Eagle Harbor lighthouse or spend some time by the harbor before joining the park activities. From Eagle Harbor, you can also visit Great Sand Bay for a beach day or explore festivities in nearby communities.

Additionally, there are more outdoor adventures and historical points of interest to explore in the Keweenaw area during the holiday. Visit Fort Wilkins Historic State Park in Copper Harbor to learn about the region’s history during the Copper Mining Boom. Plan a beach day at popular spots like Bete Grise or Great Sand Bay. If you prefer hiking, there are numerous trails and nature areas throughout the Keweenaw Peninsula to enjoy.

Remember to stay safe and have fun during your Fourth of July celebrations. Follow local regulations for fireworks and be respectful of noise restrictions. Practice campfire safety, designate a sober driver, and protect yourself from the sun and bugs with sunscreen and bug spray. Take care of your pets during fireworks, and follow the principles of Leave No Trace while enjoying outdoor activities. Enjoy the festivities and all the Keweenaw has to offer during this holiday!

