Holy Name Catholic School names new interim administrator

ESCANABA – Jeffery Sierpien of Escanaba has been named as the interim administrator of Holy Name Catholic School. He will assume his new role on June 30, following the resignation of the current principal, Joseph Carlson. Sierpien brings with him a distinguished career in the United States Marine Corps and the private sector, which provides him with valuable managerial and executive experience.

Sierpien considers serving the school as a calling, as he believes in the importance of providing exceptional Catholic education to local families. He recognizes Holy Name Catholic School as a significant asset to the community, with a positive impact on generations of families. He is committed to ensuring the school’s success for the future.

In his role as the interim administrator, Sierpien will focus on various responsibilities. These include leading the search for a new full-time principal, overseeing the faculty and staff, making policy decisions, and assisting in strategic planning. He also aims to build strong relationships with teachers, staff, students, families, and supporters of Holy Name.

Sierpien’s career began in the United States Marine Corps, where he achieved the rank of Major before retiring in 2017. He served in various roles, including Commanding Officer for the Detroit Military Entrance Processing Station. He deployed seven times during his military career, serving in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, Japan, and Europe.

Prior to his appointment at Holy Name, Sierpien served as the Delta County Airport Manager. He holds an MBA from Naval Postgraduate School, a Master’s in Human Resources Management from Webster University, a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Wayne State University, and an associate’s degree in Law Enforcement from Macomb Community College.

Father Rick Courier, Holy Name’s Pastoral Delegate, looks forward to working with Sierpien to advance the school. He believes Sierpien’s impressive resume, executive experience, and passion for the school will be valuable during the transition to a new principal. Father Courier highlights Sierpien’s communication skills and leadership abilities as crucial in empowering staff and connecting with students and their families.

Sierpien resides in Escanaba with his wife and three sons, all of whom have attended or are currently attending Holy Name Catholic School. He is excited to contribute his experiences and devote his time to benefit the school. He invites others in the community to join him, the Holy Name staff, and stakeholders in securing the school’s future excellence.

Holy Name Catholic School, located at 409 So. 22nd Street, Escanaba, is currently accepting new students for the 2023-2024 school year. For more information, call (906) 786-7550 or search “Holy Name Catholic School Escanaba” on Facebook or visit holynamecrusaders.com