Painesdale Mine & Shaft officially recognized as Keweenaw Heritage Site

KEWEENAW – The Painesdale Mine & Shaft in Painesdale, Michigan has been recognized as a Keweenaw Heritage Site. This designation is part of the Keweenaw National Historic Park, which recognizes sites that contribute to the rich copper mining history of the region.

The #4 Shaft House, built in 1902 and operated by the Copper Range Mining Company, played a significant role in the local mining industry. Although the mine closed in 1967, the site is still used by Adams Township for water pumping.

This summer, the Painesdale Mine & Shaft is showcasing its recent work on the grounds. Vegetation has been cleared to provide better views, and upper levels of the shaft house are now open for tours. While the mine itself is sealed, visitors can learn about the rock crushing and loading process that took place there. The picturesque grounds are also perfect for picnics.

President Michael Prast expressed excitement about joining the Heritage Site program and working with the Keweenaw National Historic Park. The collaboration will help preserve and share the Champion #4 Mine site’s history more effectively. The Painesdale Mine & Shaft will continue to operate independently while benefiting from the resources and expertise provided by the Park and Advisory Commission.

Make sure to visit the Painesdale Mine & Shaft this summer to explore this lesser-known piece of copper mining history. It’s a unique opportunity to learn and appreciate the region’s rich heritage.