Two injured in Iron Mountain house fire

Iron Mountain Fire Department received a report of a fire at a two-story residential home located at 700 East D Street at 12:45 a.m. and were on scene within three minutes of the call. Upon arrival, the firefighters discovered light smoke on the second floor of the residence and learned the homeowner had used a fire extinguisher to extinguish the majority of the flames. While ventilating the home, the fire crew found pockets of fire in the ceiling.

They extinguished the remaining fire extension and removed debris and insulation from the home. Fire damage was contained to the room where the fire originated. One resident was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, and another was transported to the hospital for treatment of burns to their hands. The home had working smoke alarms and fire extinguishers which firefighters said helped with the outcome of the incident.