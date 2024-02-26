Trenary Outhouse Races: A quirky winter celebration in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

1 day ago Selena Potila

Reporter Trevor Freeman was on the scene at the Trenary Outhouse Races this past weekend, drawing spectators from across the Upper Peninsula.  The event, held annually on the last Saturday of February, showcases contestants’ creativity and speed as they race their homemade outhouses mounted on skis down Trenary’s Main Street.

 

