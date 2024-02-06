“Blizzard” coming to Rozsa Center

If you can relate to begrudgingly lifting a snow shovel, excitedly strapping on ice skates or cozying up on the couch with hot chocolate when winter arrives, you might enjoy a contemporary acrobatic circus show coming to Houghton this weekend.

The show, entitled “Blizzard,” will be performed by Cirque FLIP Fabrique, a Quebec based troupe of traveling artists. The Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts will host the show which presents humorous vignettes depicting winter life through a combination of humor, poetry and moving visual exhibitions.

“Flip Fabrique’s ‘Blizzard’ performances are not just spectacles; they are mesmerizing displays of artistic and athletic feats. The Rozsa stage will transform into an enchanting snowstorm that blends creativity with daring choreography. These shows capture the things that make winter worth celebrating, whether or not the snow is falling outside,” Rozsa Center Director Mary Jennings said.

Blizzard will open at the Rozsa Center Friday, Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. A sensory friendly version of the production will also take place so that young children, those on the autism spectrum and others who may experience sensory sensitivities can enjoy Blizzard. Alterations include reduced or eliminated strobe lighting, specially trained ushers, an open comfortable environment and house lights that remain dim instead of completely off during the show. This show will be performed Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2 p.m.