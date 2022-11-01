Sawyer International Airport Asks for Community Input.

2 days ago Joni Anderson

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – Sawyer International Airport (SAW) is seeking community input to help guide the development of an updated brand for the airport and other future enhancements. Residents are invited to take a brief survey to share their views about air service in the Upper Peninsula.

“Sawyer International Airport is in the process of redesigning our brand and overall identity, and we are asking for your input. Together let us reinvent the future.” says Duane DuRay, Director of Operations/Airport Manager for Sawyer International Airport.

The survey is being conducted on behalf of the airport by SMARInsights, an independent market research firm. The survey is available at www.smarinsights.com/sawyersurvey .

For more information about the survey, contact Megan Murray, Assistant Airport Manager, Sawyer International Airport at (906) 346-3308 Ext. 3131 or at www.sawyerairport.com.

More Stories

AG Nessell Releases Report on four-year investigation into CSA in the Marquette Diocese

3 days ago Joni Anderson

MARESA To Hold Guiding Good Choices Workshop

1 week ago Joni Anderson

Governor Whitmer Declares State Of Emergency For Menominee County: Full Press Release

2 weeks ago Joni Anderson

Baraga County recreation survey

1 month ago Joni Anderson

Links and resources for heating and energy assistance.

1 month ago Joni Anderson

Link: 2022 Michigan DNR Hunter’s Digest

1 month ago Joni Anderson

You may have missed

Hunting Webinar

14 hours ago Max Labeaud

Sawyer International Airport Asks for Community Input.

2 days ago Joni Anderson

Michigan’s 2022 Ballot Proposals: Proposal One, Term Limits for State Legislators and Financial Disclosure Reports of State Elected Officials.

3 days ago Joni Anderson

AG Nessell Releases Report on four-year investigation into CSA in the Marquette Diocese

3 days ago Joni Anderson

Superior Health Foundation hosts 2022 Fall Grants Celebration

1 week ago Max Labeaud