Sawyer International Airport Asks for Community Input.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI – Sawyer International Airport (SAW) is seeking community input to help guide the development of an updated brand for the airport and other future enhancements. Residents are invited to take a brief survey to share their views about air service in the Upper Peninsula.

“Sawyer International Airport is in the process of redesigning our brand and overall identity, and we are asking for your input. Together let us reinvent the future.” says Duane DuRay, Director of Operations/Airport Manager for Sawyer International Airport.

The survey is being conducted on behalf of the airport by SMARInsights, an independent market research firm. The survey is available at www.smarinsights.com/sawyersurvey .

For more information about the survey, contact Megan Murray, Assistant Airport Manager, Sawyer International Airport at (906) 346-3308 Ext. 3131 or at www.sawyerairport.com.