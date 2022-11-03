Michigan DNR Asks for Community Input Regarding Forest Roads

1 day ago Joni Anderson

MICHIGAN – The Michigan DNR is asking for the public’s help with updating the map of forest roads.

This includes adding roads that are not currently mapped, removing roads that no longer exist, opening or closing roads to use by conventional vehicles, and opening or closing roads to use by off-road vehicles.

Comments can be submitted at Michigan.gov/ForestRoads, where maps of the existing state forest road system are available. Email comments can be sent to DNR-RoadInventoryProject@Michigan.gov. Comments should be submitted by December 1st.

New maps will go into effect and be published online April 1, 2023.

