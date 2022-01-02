Police seek missing Iron Mountain teen

10 hours ago Lisa Bowers

IRON MOUNTAIN – Police in Iron Mountain are asking for help to find a missing teen.

Seventeen-year-old Kaden Wooten has been missing from Iron Mountain since November 29, 2021.
Kaden is about 5′ 10″ tall and weighs 143 lbs. He’s got blonde hair and blue eyes.  Police say he has multiple social media accounts, but none of them are active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iron Mountain Police Department at 1-906-774-1234 or call
1-800-THE-LOST

http://www.missingkids.org/poster/NCMC/1437438/1

