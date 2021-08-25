Neaguanee’s 28th Annual Car Show and Cruise

The rumble and steel was back in Negaunee tonight.

The rubber hit Pasquali’s pavement for the 28th annual car show and cruise.

And there were many cruizin’ including Model A’s, Mustangs, Nova’s, Road Runners, Chevelles, Old-School Bronco’s, and the Viper.

Good times were had as folks surrounded the chrome and steel talking motors and nostalgia—both old and new…The Drive-In started at five and the Cruise hit the streets at eight– A lot of smiles in the warm weather and a sunset drive to top it off.