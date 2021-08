An Ishpeming woman’s car was totaled after she fell asleep at the wheel on U.S. 41 in Ely Township today.

The car ran off the road before going into a ditch and up a hill before rolling over and landing on its tires.

No one in the vehicle was injured.

The 44–year old woman was cited for Careless Driving.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.