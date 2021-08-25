Power of Words Project mural unveiled

2 hours ago Marta Berglund

Marquette residents and visitors flocked to the BeWell building at Third and Ohio this evening.

The Power of Words Project mural “Natural” was unveiled after 19 days of hard work by painters.

The mural was designed by Mia Tavonatti after Marquette residents elected natural as the piece’s theme.

The mural is the largest in the Marquette area, and took hard work and funding from donors, grants, Patronicity campaigns, and more.

Local artists, Marquette residents, visitors, and more stopped to see the full art piece.

