Traffic accident leave woman dead, 4 others injured

Houghton County – A crash in on U.S. 41 left a woman dead and four other people injured over the weekend.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s office the two-vehicle crash happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday in Calumet Township.

A 25-year-old Dollar Bay man was driving southbound on U.S. 41 when he collided with a vehicle driven by a 40-year old Calumet woman.

The woman was turning northbound onto the highway. Two children were riding in her vehicle.

The jaws of life were used to remove the accident victims from both vehicles.

All five accident victims were transported to Aspirus Keweenaw to be treated for their injuries.

The 40-year old woman was then airlifted to U.P. health Systems-Marquette where she later died from her injuries.

No names have been released. The crash is still under investigation.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call (906)482-0055.