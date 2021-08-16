Traffic accident leave woman dead, 4 others injured

17 hours ago Lisa Bowers
Houghton County – A crash in on U.S. 41 left a woman dead and four other people injured over the weekend.
According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s office the two-vehicle crash happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday in Calumet Township.
A 25-year-old Dollar Bay man was driving southbound on U.S. 41  when he collided with a vehicle driven by a 40-year old Calumet woman.
The woman was turning northbound onto the highway.  Two children were riding in her vehicle.
The jaws of life were used to remove the accident victims from both vehicles.
All five accident victims were transported to Aspirus Keweenaw to be treated for their injuries.
The 40-year old woman was then airlifted to U.P. health Systems-Marquette where she later died from her injuries.
No names have been released. The crash is still under investigation.
The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call (906)482-0055.

More Stories

Arrests made in sex trafficking operation

10 hours ago Marta Berglund

The 2021 Night of Hope Yooper Tour Starts This Week

15 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Bay College Announces Rapid Enrollment Days

16 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Vaccine Clinic To Be Held At UP State Fair

16 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Upper Peninsula counties classified with high COVID-19 transmission rates

3 days ago Marta Berglund

Marquette Police Department Announce Parking and Road Closures Due To Ore To Shore

3 days ago Jeremy Skiba

You may have missed

Season Kickoff: Kingsford Flivvers

9 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Arrests made in sex trafficking operation

10 hours ago Marta Berglund

Gates Opened Today for U.P.s Iconic State Fair Held in Escanaba

13 hours ago Roy Buck

Fall Fest registration ends tomorrow

13 hours ago Marta Berglund

MAPS names interim superintendent

14 hours ago Marta Berglund