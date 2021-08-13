Upper Peninsula counties classified with high COVID-19 transmission rates

5 hours ago Marta Berglund

The Delta Variant continues to spread across the U.P.

What started as one just one case of the variant, has progressed to cases in Houghton, Gogebic and Baraga counties.

State and local data says four of five counties in the western U.P. have been classified as having a substantial or high transmissions rate.

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) recommends everyone, including those who are vaccinated, to wear masks in indoor public spaces.

They also recommend getting vaccinated, social distancing and hand-washing frequently.

