Vaccine Clinic To Be Held At UP State Fair

16 hours ago Jeremy Skiba

Escanaba, Mich – Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties will be offering a vaccine clinic this week at the U.P. State Fair.

The single shot Johnson and Johnson Covid–19 vaccine will be administered from 10:30 am to 7 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be offered in two locations, outside of building number two and next to the first aid station.

No appointment is necessary.

Recipients who get the vaccine will be reimbursed $10 for their daily admission.

According to Michigan Covid–19 data, about 55% of Delta County residents have been vaccinated.

