Klein, Wagner Named Lakes Outstanding Athletes Of The Year

ISHSPEMING, Mich – Lake-Linden Hubbell High Schools Caleb Klein and Melissa Wagner speak with abc10 about both being named as recipients of the outstanding male and female athlete awards.

During his high school career, Caleb was a member of the football, hockey, track and baseball teams earning 12 varsity letters. In football, Caleb earned All Conference Running Back honors in 2019 and All UP in 2020.

During her high school career, Melissa participated in volleyball, basketball, track, and softball, earning 9 varsity letters. Melissa was named 2nd team All Copper Mt. Conference volleyball team in 2019 and 1st team in 2020.