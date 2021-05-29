Local Sports Marquette Redmen/Redettes Top Story UP Spotlight: The Next Pro Potulny 11 hours ago Connor Sturgill ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill sits down with one of the next great U.P. athletes in Jackson Potulny Continue Reading Previous Care Clinic Life Walk 2021 More Stories Featured Marquette County Non-Profit / Charity Stories Top Story Care Clinic Life Walk 2021 15 hours ago Jeremy Skiba Baraga County Community Featured Fire Lifestyle Top Story Keweenaw Bay Firefighters Earn New Certifications And Search For New Recruits 15 hours ago Jeremy Skiba Community Featured Highlights Law Enforcement / Military Lifestyle Local News Outdoors State of Michigan Top Story Upper Peninsula The Memorial Day Holiday weekend is here. And boating season is back. 18 hours ago Roy Buck Top Story A dog was a lifesaver in Houghton County 18 hours ago Neydja Petithomme Featured Marquette County Northern Michigan University Stories Top Story Ride With Pride To Replace Pride Fest 18 hours ago Jeremy Skiba Local News Top Story Upper Peninsula West UP People urged to stay away from scene of Calumet fire 22 hours ago Lisa Bowers