CALUMET, Mich – Big news out of Calumet as Dean Loukus has been named “Mr. Hockey”. Loukus finishing first all time in points with 225, first in assist with 143 and fifth all time netting 82 goals a true complete player who finishes his career as perhaps the best to suit up for the Copper Kings. Lockus also touching on where he might take his talents to next at the pro level.

Continue Reading