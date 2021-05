MARQUETTE’S “SPAR”, OTHERWISE KNOWN AS SINGLE POINT FOR ACTIVITIES AND RECREATION HELPS DISABLED INDIVIDUALS IMPROVE THEIR QUALITY OF LIFE.

WHETHER THEIR DISABILITIES ARE SEEN OR UNSEEN SPAR CHAMPIONS THEIR SOCIAL AND WELLNESS ACTIVITIES IN MARQUETTE’S COMMUNITY.

FOR EXAMPLE SPAR HAS MONTHLY CAMARADERIE THEMES: MAY IS “LAWN GAMES” MONTH. JUNE IS “BICYCLING MONTH” AND JULY IS “FISHING MONTH.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: http://www.upsail.org/