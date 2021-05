MARQUETTE, Mich – A Marquette partnership is promoting the growth of trees in the Upper Peninsula.

The Superior Watershed Partnership is inviting the public to plant 100,000 trees throughout the U.P.

Trees will be available for free to be picked up this Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM and next week, Monday through Friday.

Since 2013, the SWP and Great Lakes Corps combined have planted over 65,000 trees in the U.P.