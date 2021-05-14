LaFave’s Gun Resolution To Head To Capitol Hill

Michigan’s House of Representative Beau LaFave passed a resolution informing Capitol Hill that Michigan opposes gun passed a resolution informing Capitol Hill that Michigan opposes gun control. The resolution awaits a full house vote.

Lafave led the Committee on Military, Veterans and Homeland Security to protect the Second Amendment rights of Michigan residents. To oppose overreaching federal gun control because the government has limited measures and it is the duty of state-level courts and law enforcement agencies to protect the rights of lawful citizens to keep and bear arms within Michigan.

For more information visit: https://www.beaulafave.com/