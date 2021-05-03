Negaunee Township building a total loss after fire on Thursday

Officials are calling a building in Negaunee Township a total loss following a structure fire on Thursday.

The fire at Superior Auto Parts on U.S. 41 did not result in any injuries.

Firefighters from across Marquette County were on the scene for nearly 6 hours.

The building involved contained several vehicles, parts and supplies in several different work areas.

The fire caused brief traffic delays on U.S. 41.

Snowfield road was also closed for several hours.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.