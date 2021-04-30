Dickinson County Healthcare earned its fourth consecutive national award for patients’ safety and care

43 mins ago Roy Buck

In Iron Mountain, Dickinson County Healthcare earned its fourth consecutive national award for patients’ safety and care.

Leapfrog awarded DCH their highest rank for taking steps beforehand to ensure patients’ safety.

Leapfrog is a national independent watchdog organization.

DCH is a community hospital that has more than 70 active providers and treats over 160,000 patients each year.

Chuck nelson, DCH chief executive officer stated “during the covid–19 pandemic, it is reassuring to know our protocols and systems deliver safety.”

For more information visit: https://www.dchs.org/about-us/newsevents#:~:text=Dickinson%20County%20Healthcare%20has%20received,hospitals%20nationally%20for%20patient%20safety.

