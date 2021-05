Gwinn’s UPAWS teamed up with the BISSEL Pet Foundation to end pet homelessness. May 5th thru the 9th is “Empty the Shelter Week” and UPAWS will have reduced adoption fees.

The adoption fees cover their spay or neuter, vaccines, health check, microchip, and more. UPAWS is still operating under COVID protocols so visitation is by appointment only.

For more information visit:

https://upaws.org/

https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/about-us/