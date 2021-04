IN MARQUETTE THERE WAS A FIRE CAUSED BY A COMMERCIAL DRYER AT SUPERIOR SUDS LAUNDRY AT 1021 W. WASHINGTON ST.

THE ADJOINING BUSINESS WAS EVACUATED. NO ONE WAS INJURED OR FOUND AT THE SCENE. DAMAGE WAS CONTAINED TO THE DRYER INVOLVED AND THE ONE ABOVE IT.

THE MARQUETTE CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT WAS ASSISTED AT THE SCENE BY THE MARQUETTE POLICE DEPARTMENT.