Ishpeming stove fire caused by burnt food

Burnt food was to blame for a stove fire in Ishpeming today.

Ishpeming firefighters responded to a report of fire at an apartment at 110 Main Street shortly before noon. The unit is housed above Snyder’s Drug Store, the former Johnson’s Drugs.

The building was evacuated as a precaution.

According to Ishpeming Fire Chief Jason Annala, old food in the bottom drawer of the stove ignited, The firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher. They then vented the building and residents were able to return to their apartments.