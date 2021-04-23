Governor Whitmer made appointments to Board and Commissions today.

Bradford J. Slagle, of Marquette, was reappointed to Michigan Veterans’ Facility Authority Board of Directors.

He will represent Upper Peninsula residents who are experienced in health care and/or medicine until 2025.

Bradford was the CEO for the State of Michigan Veterans Health System. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan and a teaching certificate from Michigan State University.

