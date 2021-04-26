Benefit for Craig Sulk: Owner of The Hyden Adventure: Bigfoot in the Upper Peninsula

Glowing red eyes at night and hearing trees being knocked over were common for Craig and his wife Barb at their “Adventure Bigfoot in the U.P.”

In 2020 Craig Sulk was diagnosed with an incurable cancer in his thyroid. Barb took leave from her job to take care of Craig. On April 23rd he was put into hospice care.

To help with medical bills and final arrangements there will be a benefit May 22nd at the Elk’s Lodge in Marinette, Wisconsin.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: https://www.wisconsincaps.com/

EVENT INFORMATION:

Admission is $5 and comes with 5 raffle tickets to enter for a raffle item of your choice.

Additional raffle tickets can also be purchased in sets of five for $5

There will be a 50/50 Raffle, and a Silent Auction

At 1pm Cryptids, Anomalies, and the Paranormal Society will be presenting a tribute to Craig Sulk and talking about the Bigfoot activity they investigated at the Hyden Adventure.

Gift Basket Raffle, 50/50 Raffle Drawing, and Silent auction end at 2pm

MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN.

MORE INFORMATION:

Facebook event Link:

https://www.facebook.com/events/478224086828773/

GoFundMe Link:

https://gofund.me/a76d89dc