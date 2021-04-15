Escanaba’s Ludington Park 2021 Summer Festivities

Escanaba’s Ludington Park will have an extensive lineup of outdoor events this summer. The 120 acre park is located on one mile of Little Bay de Noc waterfront. It’s a wonderful venue to take a trip to.

Ludington Park’s events entail live music, movie nights, duck-racing, and a whole lot more. Escanaba will stretch far for all their events this summer: Rock the Dock will be on July 23rd, August 7th, September 4th-6th Movie nights in the Park are scheduled for June 5th and the 19th, July 10th and August 14th at the Karas Bansdhell. And–a stellar 4th of July celebration!

This was made possible from contributions by:

Escanaba Public Safety

Engineered Machined Products

City of Escanaba

Visit Escanaba

Downtown Development Authority

Meijer

Hannahville Indian Community

For more information on their summer line-up and other extracurricular visit:

https://www.escanaba.org/parksrec

Browse through their Park and Recreation web pages. Questions, please contact the Recreation Department at (906) 786-4141, Monday – Friday, fax us at (906) 789-3798, or e-mail at recreation@escanaba.org.

And/or you can follow City of Escanaba Recreation Department via FACEBOOK