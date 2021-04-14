Final Regular Season Matches Await Women’s Soccer

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is back in action Friday and Sunday as they play the last two games of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) regular season.
Both matches for the Wildcats take place at home. Purdue Northwest comes to Marquette for a 1 p.m Friday tilt while the Parkside match begins at 4 p.m on Sunday.
WEEKLY NOTES
FOLLOW ALONG
Fans can follow the action using video and live stats.
Follow @NMU_Wildcats on Twitter for continued coverage throughout the week.