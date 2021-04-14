Final Regular Season Matches Await Women’s Soccer

Courtesy Of NMU Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. — The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is back in action Friday and Sunday as they play the last two games of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) regular season.

Both matches for the Wildcats take place at home. Purdue Northwest comes to Marquette for a 1 p.m Friday tilt while the Parkside match begins at 4 p.m on Sunday.

WEEKLY NOTES

FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can follow the action using video and live stats.

FRIDAY VS. PURDUE NORTHWEST

Live stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/wsoc/2020-21/boxscores/20210416_ykzz.xml

Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/nmu/

Tickets: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/bdthkq

SUNDAY VS. PARKSIDE

Live stats: https://nmuwildcats.com/sports/wsoc/2020-21/boxscores/20210418_fa6i.xml

Video: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/nmu/

Tickets: https://nmuwildcats.com/links/1w7atz

LAST TIME OUT

NMU had a successful weekend on the pitch of the Superior Dome last week.

The first match for the Wildcats was a 0-0 draw with No. 16 Ferris State.

Isabelle Brusilow let the team in shots with three and goalkeeper Shenae Kreps earned the clean sheet with two saves.

In the Sunday contest, NMU defeated Northwood 1-0.

Caroline Halonen scored the goal for the Wildcats off an assist from Isabela Cardoso in the second half.

NMU pulled off an impressive feat in that game by not allowing the Timberwolves to take a single shot. The Wildcats also controlled possession for 62-percent of the match.

OFFENSIVE FIREPOWER

Halonen leads the GLIAC in shots with 34. The junior midfielder is also tied for second in the conference in points with 12.

She currently leads NMU in goals (6), points (12), shots (34), and game-winning goals (2).

NMU VERSUS PNW

The Wildcats hold a 4-1 all-time advantage over the Pride. NMU defeated PNW twice last season with scores of 2-1 and 2-0.

Current Wildcats Halonen and Rachael Erste scored one goal each against the Pride last season.

NMU VERSUS UWP

The Rangers have a 6-1-1 series lead over NMU. Both teams clashed three times last year and Parkside won each (2-1, 1-0, and 1-0).