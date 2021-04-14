Women’s Lacrosse Hosts Final Home Games of Regular Season This Weekend

Courtesy of NMU Wildcats

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Two more home games await the Northern Michigan University women’s lacrosse in the regular season.

The Wildcats face Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) opponent Grand Valley State University Friday and Sunday in Marquette.

The first game is Friday at 6 p.m. while the second is Sunday at 12 p.m.

WEEKLY NOTES

FRIDAY VS. GRAND VALLEY

SUNDAY VS. GRAND VALLEY

LAST TIME OUT

The Wildcats secured two double-digit wins over GLIAC competition last weekend in action versus Ashland University in the Superior Dome.

NMU never fell behind in the first game and scored the first five goals of the 19-5 contest en route to a program-record fifth win of the season. Jessica Daniels and Katelyn Mongold each had a team-high four goals. Two goalies saw even time on the field for the Wildcats. Cam Stilson played the first half and earned six saves while Aliyah Smukala played the second and collected nine saves.

The team then continued to build on their record with a 25-13 win over the Eagles on Saturday. Ashland took the lead with the first goal of the game, but then fell behind and never recovered. Daniels and Kaitlyn Bridger led NMU with five goals each and Smukala grabbed 12 saves for the Wildcats in a full 60 minutes of action.

A LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

Emily Renfrew continues to lead the GLIAC in goals (30) and while also being tied for third in points (37).

Madeline Bittell and Renfrew are tied for the lead in shots with 60 each. Bittell also tied for second in assists (13), second in points (39), and fourth in goals (26).

Stilson is second in two goalie categories in the GLIAC. Her total of 67 saves and save percentage 42.9 are both good for second-best in the conference.

HISTORIC SEASON

Last weekend the Wildcats picked up win No. 5 which set the program record for most wins in a season. The team then went a step further and earned a sixth win when they completed the sweep of Ashland.

NMU VERSUS GVSU

NMU last faced off against the Lakers in 2019 and fell in both contests. The Wildcats are seeking the first win in the matchup as they are 0-4 all-time against GVSU.