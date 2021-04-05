CDC Eviction Moratorium Extension

Attorney general Dana Nessel is notifying Michigan tenants to an extension of the centers for disease control eviction moratorium through June 30, 2021.

To qualify for Eviction Protection you need to have had one of the following:

-You received a stimulus check in 2020 or 2021

-You were not required to report any income to the IRS in 2020

-You’re expected to earn less than $99,000 as an individual or less than $198,000 as a joint filer

-You cannot pay your full rent or make a full housing payment because:

Your household income has gone down substantially

You have been laid off from work

Your work hours or wages have been cut

The CDC states that the moratorium will protect tenants from eviction, late fees, and utility shutoffs.

However, tenants should be aware that back rent, along with other late charges, may be assessed by landlords once the moratorium is lifted.

For more information visit:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/covid-eviction-declaration.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/EvictionDeclare_d508.pdf