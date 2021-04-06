Local law enforcement is gearing up to celebrate a special sector of front–line public servants.

Next Monday kicks off National Public Safety Telecommunications Week in Michigan.

The week honors 911 dispatchers who answer emergency phone calls from the public and help first responders get to the scene.

In Michigan, 911 centers are responsible for dispatching police, fire, and ems when emergency service is requested.

The Michigan State Police– Negaunee Post dispatches for six upper peninsula counties.

The post received 84,000 calls in 2020.

Dispatch centers across Michigan responded to nearly 6.5 million 911 calls last year.

To learn more, follow the link below:

MSP – National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week Recognizes Michigan’s Emergency Telecommunicators